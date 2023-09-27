On September 14, 2023, The Nation Municipality hosted a heartfelt recognition evening at the NEW Sports Complex in Limoges to honour the exceptional donors who contributed to their million-dollar fundraising campaign. The event, attended by distinguished guests and community leaders, marked a momentous occasion as the municipality expressed its gratitude.

“Together, we have achieved something truly remarkable. A million-dollar fundraising campaign that has not only met but exceeded our expectations. This project stands as a testament to our collective need for a space that fosters physical well-being, community engagement, and endless possibilities. The new sports equipment, furniture, and resources that will be made available to our citizens through this campaign will enable us to nurture talent, promote active living, and provide opportunities for personal growth and development for years to come.” – Francis Brière, Mayor of The Nation Municipality

The Nation Municipality Celebrates Donors of Million Dollar Campaign with Recognition Evening

One of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of the recognition wall, a lasting tribute to the donors who made this campaign a resounding success. The evening also featured speeches from key figures who played pivotal roles in the campaign’s success: Prashant Vats (GFL Environmental), Francine Côté (Desjardins Group), and Jean Lemay (Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien). Stéphane Sarrazin, MPP of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell also shared his thoughts and insights, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in creating a brighter future.

The Mayor recognized the invaluable support of various sponsors, including:

The Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, who emphasized the importance of partnerships at all levels of government with a substantial contribution of $750,000.

GFL Environmental with a generous contribution of $250,000.

Desjardins Group, through the GoodSpark Fund, contributed $150,000.

The Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique de l’Est Ontarien (CSDCEO), who provided a perfectly located vacant property, on which the remarkable establishment was built.

Gold Sponsors: The Limoges Citizens Committee, The Limoges Recreation Committee, IDEA Architects, and Robert Excavating Inc.

Silver Sponsors: Groupe Automobile Laplante and McDonald Brothers Construction.

The contributions of Bronze sponsors were also acknowledged, highlighting the collective effort that propelled the campaign to its remarkable success.

The Nation Gets in Shape Campaign

Launched in November 2021, The Nation Gets in Shape is a million-dollar campaign that raised funds for the NEW Sports Complex in Limoges. Since then, it has not only achieved its financial goals but has also forged stronger community bonds.

A Multipurpose Facility Accessible to All

The Nation’s Sports Complex allows for the practice of various sports and community activities throughout the year. The facilities include two soccer fields, a community hall that can accommodate 150 people and an athletics track. These new spaces are characterized, among other things, by their versatility since the community hall can also be used to hold various events and activities.

Located on a previously vacant property belonging to the École élémentaire catholique Saint-Viateur, The Nation’s Sports Complex is ideally situated near Highway 417 and major population centres such as Ottawa, Cornwall and Montreal. The state-of-the-art facility will host a variety of events year-round, such as youth soccer, seniors’ fitness, wedding receptions and trade shows.

For more information about the recognition evening or The Nation Municipality’s next fundraising initiative, please contact Carol Ann Scott, Director of Recreation for The Nation Municipality. (Carol Ann Scott, Director of Recreation, The Nation Municipality | 613-524-2529 / [email protected])