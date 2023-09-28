Bridge construction near Bourget, and a long detour around it, will be finished in November.

On Wednesday, September 27, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell announced that the rehabilitation work on the Albert Bélanger Bridge, located on County Road 8 near the former village of Lemieux, should be complete in time for the bridge to reopen on November 17.

“As of our most recent assessment, it appears that the Albert Bélanger Bridge in Lemieux is on track to be reopened in November,” said UCPR Director of Public Works Jérémie Bouchard.

“The rehabilitation work is going through critical phases of the project, and challenges are still possible. We will keep the community informed of any developments,” Bouchard noted. He said every effort is being made to minimize disruptions.

Work began on the rehabilitation of the Albert Bélanger Bridge in February 2023.

If you have any concerns or questions about the Albert Bélanger Bridge project, please contact the United Counties of Prescott and Russell Department of Public Works at 613-675-4661 or [email protected].