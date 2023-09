History came alive at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24. The Museum held its annual War of 1812 Living History Weekend with battle reenactments, demonstrations, and depictions of life in Glengarry during the War of 1812, more than 200 years ago.

