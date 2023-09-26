History came alive at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24. The Museum held its annual War of 1812 Living History Weekend with battle reenactments, demonstrations, and depictions of life in Glengarry during the War of 1812, more than 200 years ago.
About The Author
Review Newsroom
This article was prepared by The Review journalist team. This article may be a press release or a summary of information provided to us.
TOP STORIES
- MacDonald seeking SDG warden’s role for 2024The warden’s gavel for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG) could return to North Glengarry for 2024. At the September 18 SDG council meeting, representatives followed the regional government’s tradition of declaring … Read more
- New accessibility plan for North GlengarryNorth Glengarry township council has approved the municipality’s new accessibility plan. The plan reports how the township has complied with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). At the September 11 township council meeting, … Read more