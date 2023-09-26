A donation will make it easier to keep the historical records of L’Orignal and the historic township of Longueuil.

Chevaliers de Colomb (Knights of Columbus) Council 6452 St-Jean-Baptiste L’Orignal has donated $4,000 to Patrimoine L’Orignal-Longueuil Heritage. The donation has helped purchase computer software and hardware for the maintenance of the organization’s archival database, which is kept at the L’Orignal Old Jail for researchers seeking information on local heritage and genealogy.

“The possibilities are immense with software like this,” said Patrimoine L’Orignal-Longueuil Heritage President Louise Bédard.

The archives is the main repository of information on the history of people and the community in L’Orignal and Longueuil.

Bédard said the organization is in need of volunteers who would like to assist with entering information into the database.

Grand Chevalier Marcel Clément said the fraternal organization always attempts to make donations which will benefit the greater community.

“Thank you to the Chevaliers de Colomb for their generosity,” remarked Bédard.

Computer screen showing sample of the archival software being used by Patrimoine L’Orignal-Longueuil Hertage. Photo: James Morgan