Imagine having one of Canada’s best-known blues artists perform at your wedding. That is exactly what happened on Saturday, September 16 when Colin James was a guest at the wedding of Thea Cenerini and Chris Caddell near Alexandria.

Caddell plays with James and the band Big Wreck. Caddell, now of Toronto, grew up in North Glengarry and is the son of Elizabeth and Brian Caddell. The wedding was held at the family’s farm outside Alexandia, which is also home of The Barn—Glengarry’s Finest, music and event venue.

The couple invited about 100 friends from Toronto and many of the guests included other musicians, including Steve Marriner, who has also performed with James and Monkey Junk, and Dave MacMillan of Big Wreck.

At the wedding reception, James performed the song “Into the Mystic” for the couple’s first dance accompanied by the six-piece Dave Murphy Band from Toronto.

Colin James at The Barn-Glengarry’s Finest as a guest and performer at the wedding of Thea Cenerini and Chris Caddell on September 16. Submitted photo