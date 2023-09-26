What was your favourite song growing up? Ever wonder where jazz came from? Who is the most prolific songwriter ever? A new six-part interactive series at the Arbor Gallery starting on Tuesday October 3 at 7 p.m. will cover these and other aspects of the history of modern music that should delight all music lovers.

The Stories Behind the Songs, generously sponsored by Harden, will review the history of popular music, from its earliest iterations in the 18th Century, through the flowering of genres like blues, ragtime, jazz, country, and Rock and Roll, among other musical movements.

“The goals of this series are to entertain, inspire and bring joy to seniors and younger participants through the sharing of musical memories and learning some of the fascinating stories behind the songs we know and love,” says Sylvie Bouchard, Chair of the Arbor Gallery.

An award-winning presenter

The instructor/performer for the series is Rob Lutes, an acclaimed songwriter and performer, a multiple Maple Blues Award and Canadian Folk Music Award nominee and recipient of the 2019 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer of the Year. He will present a 50-minute talk, recording and performance followed by feedback or questions from participants. You might even get to sing or clap along.

The Stories Behind the Songs starts 7 p.m. Tuesday October 3 and runs six weeks to November 14, except for Hallowe’en. The cost is $50 for adults, $40 for seniors (60+). Enrolment is limited so reservations are recommended. Should space allow, drop-ins can attend a session for $10. Reserve at [email protected] , call (613) 518-2787 or visit the gallery at 36 Home Avenue, Vankleek Hill.

Finissage

The finissage for the Arbor Gallery’s current exhibitions, wholecloth and Neoplasticism: a textile exploration is October 1, with a talk by Carl Stewart at 2 p.m. that day.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.