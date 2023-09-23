People cannot live without blood, and Canadian Blood Services needs more blood locally to help patients requiring transfusions.

A Blood Donor Clinic will be held in Vankleek Hill on Monday, October 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre, located at 36 Mill Street.

Distribution of blood to hospitals is outpacing the number of blood donations being made—especially in Ontario, where nearly half of Canada’s population lives. More than 4,000 new blood donors are needed every month in Ontario. Right now, there are simply not enough donors in Ontario to ensure patients’ needs continue to be met long term.

All types of blood are currently in demand.

Appointments are still available for individuals interested in donating. Book an appointment at www.blood.ca or by using the GiveBlood App.