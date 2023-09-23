One National Historic Site in St-André-d’Argenteuil and part of another has remained closed for another tourist season.

Parks Canada owns and operates the Carillon Barracks and Carillon Canal National Historic Sites.

Between 1837 and 1840, the barracks were used as a garrison for British soldiers, including those who fought against the Patriotes in the Battle of St-Eustache. The barracks closed to visitors in 2019 following spring flooding, which caused major damage to both the interior and exterior of the building. The Musée régionale d’Argenteuil Regional Museum, which was also formerly located in the barracks, has since proceeded with plans to relocate to the nearby former Christ Church (Anglican).

“The masonry structure of the building has been weakened. The building is unstable and poses a danger to the public. Moreover, despite the building’s decontamination, some of indoor spaces are unsanitary,” said Parks Canada Communications Officer Géraldine Duvernay.

“Work is being evaluated to confirm the necessary corrective measures and design options that will ensure the long-term preservation of this heritage structure, in a way that is most cost-efficient and makes the best use of taxpayer’s dollars, added Duvernay. She said it is too soon to determine the cost of the repairs, when they will be completed, and when the facility may reopen to visitors.

Duvernay said Parks Canada has also built dikes to prevent further flooding and to ensure the long-term preservation of the site, which is increasingly vulnerable to flooding and climate change-related weather due to its location beside the Ottawa River. Meetings with the municipality and community are planned for this fall to discuss the future of the site.

Nearby, the Carillon Canal National Historic Site preserves the remains of the original Carillon Canal, which opened in 1833. The Collector’s

House, which is where the canal toll collector once lived, was closed to the public about 10 years ago. It previously featured an interpretive exhibit provided by the Friends of Long Sault Heritage. Duvernay said Parks Canada maintains offices on the second floor of the house and minor repairs would be needed if the lower level was to reopen to visitors, but that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“Parks Canada has no immediate plans to open the Collector’s House to the public, and a Request for Proposal would be required for individuals or organizations that are interested in animating or operating from the house,” Duvernay said.

As for the future of the Carillon Canal National Historic Site, a firmer plan will be in place by the end of next year, according to Duvernay. A new

management plan for the Carillon Canal National Historic Site is currently being developed in partnership with First Nations, municipal governments, local partners, and stakeholders. The intent of this plan is to set out a long-term, strategic vision for the canal that includes clear objectives, strategies and targets for managing the site over the next 10 years.

Once the new plan is drafted, it will be shared with the public for comment and input, which is anticipated for spring 2024. The new management plan will then be reviewed and tabled in Parliament before the end of 2024.

The Review contacted Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation Member of Parliament Stéphane Lauzon for comment about the ongoing closure of the Carillon Barracks National Historic Site and the Collector’s House at the Carillon Canal National Historic Site. An email response from Lauzon’s office explained that he and his staff have been working on the issue since the barracks flooded in 2019 and have been involved in the discussions with Parks Canada, the Argenteuil museum, and municipal governments. Lauzon is also participating in a meeting with all

involved parties in October.

The Collector’s House at the Carillon Canal National Historic Site. Photo: James Morgan