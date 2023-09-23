North Glengarry township council has approved the municipality’s new accessibility plan.

The plan reports how the township has complied with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

At the September 11 township council meeting, Director of Community Services Anne Leduc summarized the report, explaining how updates have been made to definitions, information about customer service, public spaces, and communications. She said new search functions on the municipal website and changes to how council meeting agendas are displayed have improved website accessibility.

Leduc also highlighted the many improvements made to the Glengarry Sports Palace during the past year. Thos have included new lobby doors, improved lighting, better seating, and a lift to assist individuals in the seating area.

In 2021, renovations to the Glengarry Sports Palace received $863,550 in federal funding, $719,553 in provincial funding, and $575,772 in municipal funding.

Accessible parking spaces have been added at soccer fields and additional seating has been added around the walking track at Island Park in Alexandria.

Leduc said the biggest accessibility project currently underway in North Glengarry is making the Alexandria Skate Park completely accessible.

Work at the park is currently in progress and the $375,000 project received $275,000 in federal funding.

“I’m pleased to report we exceed our AODA standards, we go above and beyond,” Leduc said.

Workers at the site of the new accessible Alexandria Skate Park. Township of North Glengarry photo.