The fourth annual Fibre Frolic event takes place Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Vankleek Hill.

There is no admission fee to attend the event, which will take place at two venues: the Vankleek Hill Creating Centre de Créativité (11 High St.) and Arbor Gallery (36 Home Avenue).

There will be about a dozen local vendors, including: Alpagas Apple Hill Alpacas, Atelier Luna Spinning, Cactus Yarn Studio, Cherished Goods, Denise Bernard, Fire Sparks Creations, Karberry Farm, Les Belles Bouclettes, Les moutons de Richard, Riverside Studio, Roots and Rain Yarn and Sew Shevaun.

There will be demonstrations by fibre artists and volunteers in the large display window of the Creating Centre. Last but not least, Arbor Gallery has organized an exhibition featuring textiles, so be sure to stop in to see it!

The event is spearheaded by Les Belles Bouclettes.

Click on the link for more information: https://www.bellesbouclettes.ca/2023-vkhfibrefrolic.html

