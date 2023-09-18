Fire destroyed a farm storage building and its contents near L’Orignal late in the afternoon on Friday, September 15.

According to Champlain Township Director of Fire Services Ghislain Pigeon, the call was received at 4:37 p.m. Friday afternoon about the fire at a farm on Sainte-Anne Road. Three fire vehicles attended from the L’Orignal station and one vehicle from the Vankleek Hill station. Assistance was also requested from The Nation Municipality’s St-Bernardin station and Alfred and Plantagenet. In total, 25 firefighters and six vehicles were at the scene.

The fire was under control by 5:05 p.m. and completely extinguished by 9:26 p.m. Friday evening.

Baled hay and farm equipment was stored in the building. Pigeon said the building is a total loss, along with the items stored inside. No cause of the fire has been disclosed.

A tall plume of smoke from the fire was visible from several kilometres away.

The tall plume of smoke from the fire on Sainte-Anne Road near L’Orignal on September 15 was visible from several kilometres away. Photo: Sharon Graves MacRae.