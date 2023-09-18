A North Glengarry resident has died following a vehicle collision.

On Friday, September 15 shortly before 5 p.m. Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial police (OPP) officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Little Russia Road in the North Glengarry. The 36-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at scene.

The SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

Anyone having information on the above incident, is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.