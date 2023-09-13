A Hawkesbury man who worked two jobs for all of his life recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

On August 27, Michael Shuberynski, who lives at the Prescott and Russell Residence, was honoured with a gift from Canadian National Railways (CN) where he worked for 36 years, and with certificates from a series of public officials. Shuberynski’s daughters Shirley and Sandra joined their father for the celebration.

According to Shirley, her father would leave his Montréal home at 7 a.m. each morning and return at 12:30 a.m. the following morning. During the day, he was a trade shoemaker at London Shoe Repair on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montréal and from 4 p.m. to midnight, he worked for CN in the Turcot Yard.

Michael Shuberynski with a certificate he received from Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulating him on his 100th birthday. Submitted photo