Plowing match season continues. The top tillers locally, and from across Ontario will be gathering at various locations during the weeks ahead to show their skill, and to celebrate another season’s harvest from the fields where Good Things Grow in Ontario.

The 2023 Russell County Plowing Match is on Saturday, September 16 at the farm of Gaetan and Alain Meloche, which is located northwest of 781 Landry Street in Clarence-Rockland.

In neighbouring Eastern Ontario counties and regions, the Grenville County Plowing Match is on Saturday, September 30 at John Ashby Stonehedge Farms, located at 4410 Lord’s Mills Road in Augusta Township near the Town of Prescott. Stormont County’s plowing match is on Saturday, October 7.

Of course, the biggest event of the year in Ontario plowing matches is the International Plowing Match (IPM) and Rural Expo. The 2023 event is being hosted by Dufferin County northwest of Toronto. It will take place at Bowling Green, between Orangeville and Shelburne, from September 19 to 23. For more information on the 2023 IPM and a complete schedule of county and regional plowing matches, go to https://www.plowingmatch.org/.