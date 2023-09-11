Québec provincial police are investigating an altercation between two individuals in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.

According to Sergeant Marc Tessier of the Sûreté du Québec, at 8p.m. on Wednesday September 6, officers from the MRC d’Argenteuil station were called to chemin McCallum in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge where they found two seriously injured people following an altercation and vehicle fire. They were transported to hospital. Tessier said the lives of the two injured individuals are not in danger. An investigation is underway to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the situation.

As of Monday, September 11, no charges have been issued and no names are being released because there are no accused individuals associated with the incident.