Coming this October, Arbor Gallery presents a new series of concerts, sponsored by Groupe Harden, that is sure to please and fascinate music lovers.

Rob Lutes, an accomplished musician, song writer and fingerstyle guitarist has given songwriting, creativity and music history workshops to students, community groups and seniors for more than 20 years. He offers a range of different sessions that inspire creativity and excite interest in the fascinating history of popular music. This time, Lutes returns to the gallery with a highly interesting and interactive workshops/concerts series – “The Stories behind the Songs”.

The primary goals of this series are to entertain, inspire, break isolation, and bring enjoyment to seniors and younger patrons alike through sharing musical memories and learning some of the fascinating stories behind the songs they know and love. Consisting of 6 sessions, this program will lead participants on a chronological tour of popular music, from its earliest iterations in America in the 18th century, through the early folk, spiritual and civic music of the 19th century and into 20th century and the flowering of genres like blues, ragtime and jazz, the emergence of Tin Pan Alley and the birth of Rock and Roll, among other major musical movements.

The series comprises six sessions (once a week). Each 50-minute session features the stories behind the creation and recording of a series of well-known songs, and interpretations of each one, followed by feedback or questions from participants. The program is conversational and highly engaging. Rob encourages participants to respond, share memories and knowledge and in certain cases to sing or clap along.

“Rob’s series has been such a gift for our patrons, who are starved for music and entertainment. Although several members of our group are quite knowledgeable about music and its history, every session brings new and interesting facts, delivered with Rob’s expert storytelling and performing skills. This activity has helped us maintain our connection and sense of community. Interestingly, not one member of the group has dropped out since enrolling a couple of months ago!” Isabelle Delage, Host, The Side Door Coffee House, The Tilted Steeple Coffee House.

The Stories behind the Songs series is made possible thanks to a sponsorship by Groupe Harden. Every Tuesday from October 3rd to November 14th, except for Halloween evening, for a total of six evenings. Costs: $50 for the entire series, $40 for Seniors (60+), or $10 drop-ins per evening. Reservations can be made at [email protected]. Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Avenue, Vankleek Hill, ON.