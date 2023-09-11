The Sûreté du Québec has arrested a man in connection with an armed attack in Brownsburg-Chatham on Friday, September 1.

Police officers from the MRC d’Argenteuil station were notified of an altercation between three individuals. A 32-year-old man suffered significant injuries and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. A 27-year-old woman present during the incident was not injured. When the police arrived, the individual who allegedly inflicted the injuries had left the scene. Investigators accompanied by the Service d’identité judiciaire (SIJ) are currently trying to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this event.

On September 6, the Sûreté du Québec arrested a 31-year-old man in Lachute in connection with the armed attack. The suspect remained in custody awaiting further proceedings. Criminal charges are still being determined.