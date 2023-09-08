Members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial police (OPP) are investigating a fatal farm tractor collision.

On September 6, 2023, shortly before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Concession Road 8 in South Glengarry township. The 69-year-old male driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

Anyone that has information on the above incident, is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.