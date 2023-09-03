During the warm summer weather when most people want to stay cool, the Vankleek Hill Quilters Guild was busy making sure newborn babies at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) are cozy and warm.

In August, the guild delivered more than 60 new baby quilts and more than 100 new baby hats to the Family Birthing Centre at HGH. The quilts were made and donated by guild members and the hats were knitted by a group of local women.

The quilts are made to fit the bassinets newborn babies at the hospital sleep in for the first night of their life. The quilts are offered to the families to take home for further use and as a keepsake.