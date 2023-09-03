The hospital in Alexandria is receiving a significant increase in its funding from the Ontario government.

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is receiving a significant boost in base funding from the Ministry of Health, alongside a vital one-time funding allocation for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The financial support addresses the hospital’s deficit and has placed the hospital in a position to project a balanced budget this year.

HGMH’s leadership team, under the guidance of President and CEO Robert Alldred-Hughes, has been actively engaged in discussions with provincial representatives, including Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin, to advocate for increased funding to meet the growing healthcare needs of our community.

HGMH has been granted a substantial increase in its base funding of $3.66 million, in addition to $757,000 in one time funding. This augmented funding allocation will serve as a long-term resource, empowering the hospital to continue delivering outstanding care and focus on program growth and development. This infusion of funds represents a milestone achievement for the hospital and a testament to its collective commitment to accessible and high-quality healthcare for the community.

This extraordinary financial support will be instrumental in bolstering the hospitals capacity to bridge financial gaps, implement cost-saving measures without compromising patient care, and develop sustainable strategies to ensure continued fiscal responsibility.

This substantial increase in base funding, coupled with the one-time financial support, comes as a beacon of hope during challenging times. It will enable the hospital to address the structural deficit in our funding envelope caused by multiple factors, and I am incredibly grateful for the support we have been granted by the Ministry of Health. This additional money allows our team to continue focusing on the delivery of high-quality care to our patients, and will go a long way in supporting safe, quality care for our community,” Alldred-Hughes said.

The increased funding received from the Ministry of Health will further solidify the hospitals focus of driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the lives of its patients.