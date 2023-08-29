The Coureurs des bois Challenge race is back. The 2023 event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at Lavigne Nature Park in Bourget.

The Elite eight-kilometre course, the redesigned five kilometre and three-kilometre courses, and the addition of new obstacles will add to the challenge for participants.

“During the two years of COVID-19, we had to present a modified course, followed by a year in which we saw a Derecho destroy part of our beautiful forest. The members of the organizing committee and the hard-working volunteers are very proud to be back in force to present a great race and a much-anticipated event,” said Coureurs de bois Challenge President Jean-François Bélisle.

Great prizes are promised for elite runners along with participation prizes.

“We’re very excited to finally be able to continue raising funds this year that will be donated to organizations in the region.”

Since 2016, the Coureurs des bois Challenge has been able to donate more than $61,000 to local non-profit organizations.

For information on how to register, go to www.coureurschallenge.ca.