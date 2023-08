Shown here from left to right are in the front row: Executive Member Duncan McDonald, Second Vice President Kevin Nixon, Branch President Stuart Nixon, First Vice President Bruno Lalonde, and Glengarry History Director Colleen Shepherd. In the back row from left to right are Glengarry History Recording Secretary Milo Smith, Glengarry History President Leonard Thevenot, Executive Member Brian Caddell, and Executive Member Lee Robinson. Submitted photo

Accept

We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.