To the Editor:

Dear Flavien, (Re- Flavien Lavigne- A True CHAMP)

You don’t know me so let me introduce myself: My name is Sidney MacCallum and I am a recovering Sportaholic. I was referred to Sportaholics Anonymous and was told there was no cure.” It’s how I introduce myself on presentations I offer in Ottawa where I talk about ordinary heroes just like you. I am also a retired Physical Education teacher who preached the value of participation in sports.

Yes Flavien, I was there. I watched you represent École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury as you competed proudly in the Ambulatory Division at the OFSSA Track and Field Championships held at the Terry Fox facility in Ottawa. I watched you on day one as you sprinted down the track to a silver medal in the 100 metres. I watched you again on day two running an amazing 800 metres to win gold. I watched and was inspired on how well you represented your school and your community. You can be very proud of your accomplishments.

Yes Flavien, I too was an 800-metre runner from 1971-1975 with the University of Windsor varsity team. In my residence, I had a photo of my high school hero. His name was Steve Prefontaine and he competed for the United States in the 5,000 metres at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Above his photo was the following quote. “To give anything less than your best will be to sacrifice the gift.” Later as a teacher, that same photo adorned my gym office bulletin board.

Congratulations and continue to follow your dreams and perhaps someday we’ll meet and I’ll get to shake your hand. If I were still teaching your picture would hang alongside that of Steve Prefontaine.

Well done, from a fan,

Sidney MacCallum