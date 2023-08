The new Vankleek Hill Senior Citizens Manor will be fully completed at the end of September, or early October.

Project spokesperson Gary Barton said some items required for the final touches on the new building have been back ordered, which has led to a minor delay in completion.

The budget for the new 30-unit senior citizen’s housing development on Derby Avenue is more than $10 million. Barton said the project has so far cost more than $9 million.

“So far, so good,” he remarked.