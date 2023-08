A young man died along Rivière Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge on Friday, August 11.

According to Sergeant Marc Tessier of the Sûreté du Québec, the individual went missing from the area around Route 148 and camping de la Place Rouge at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. An extensive, all-night search resulted using police helicopters, boats, and divers and the body was found on Saturday, August 12 at 12:30 p.m.

The man was 24 years-old. Police are not releasing his name or community of residence.