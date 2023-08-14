Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) in Alexandria is proud to commemorate the remarkable 50-year dedication of Francine Leblanc, who has served as a Medical Radiation Technologist (MRT) at HGMH for her entire career. A special recognition event took place on August 8.

North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald presented Leblanc with a heartfelt Certificate of Recognition, acknowledging her outstanding service and impact on the community. HGMH President and CEO Robert Alldred-Hughes presented Leblanc with a specially crafted award symbolizing her exceptional contributions, dedication, and empathetic patient care.

Leblanc received a certificate of congratulations from Premier Doug Ford and from Glengarry-Prescott and Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin for her significant contributions to healthcare in the province.

“Francine Leblanc’s extraordinary commitments and service over the past five decades at Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital are truly inspiring,” Alldred-Hughes said.

Leblanc shared her thoughts on her significant achievement. “My journey of 50 years as a Medical Radiation Technologist at Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital has been filled with learning, growth, and meaningful connections. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to patient well-being and the community’s health. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my colleagues, friends, and family who have supported me throughout this remarkable journey.,” Leblanc said.