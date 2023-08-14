Have lunch in support of Maison Interlude House.

On Thursday, August 24, grillers will be busy outside the Foodland store in Vankleek Hill serving Schneiders Red Hots hotdogs and smoked sausages on a bun as a fundraiser for Maison Interlude House, the women’s shelter serving Prescott and Russell counties. Games and activities for children will be set up, along with an educational display about the services Maison Interlude House provides.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 24 at the Vankleek Hill Foodland, located on Highway 34 at the north end of Vankleek Hill.