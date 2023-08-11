Smile Cookie Week 2023 was held from May 1 to 7 at Tim Hortons restaurants across the country. Thanks to Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians, a new Smile Cookie record was achieved by raising more than $19.7 million for over 625 local charities, hospitals, and community programs nationally. Locally, thanks to staff and guests of the Hawkesbury, Vankleek Hill, and L’Orignal Tim Hortons restaurants, a record amount of nearly $25,000 was raised in support of the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation.

The HGH Foundation would like to thank local Tim Hortons restaurant owner, Paul Burke, and his entire team for their incredible support. They also wish to thank all those who purchased a Smile Cookie and the volunteers who pitched in to decorate cookies. The funds will support the HGH Foundation’s current fundraising campaign, There’s No Place Like Home.

This campaign will support the purchase of important state-of-the-art medical equipment that is essential in bringing more specialized services to the hospital. Examples of these vital services include advanced 3D mammography technology, new ophthalmology services, and more services in endoscopy, urology and cardiology. Having access to these services closer to home, without the need to travel elsewhere, is so important.

“After 13 successful years of our Smile Cookie campaign, where proceeds were donated to the HGH Foundation’s fundraising priorities, we are so happy to have broken a new record amount again this year. This amount brings our total contributions to the hospital to nearly $118,000! We are proud to have contributed to the redevelopment of the hospital and to bringing more services to HGH that are vital for our communities. My team members and I want to thank each and every guest that visited our restaurants and purchased a Smile Cookie this past May. Together, we are making a difference!” Burke said.

“We are beyond grateful for the kindness and generosity of Mr. Burke and his team members. We are also very appreciative for each of you who contributed by purchasing a Smile Cookie. Thank you for supporting our hospital, its patients, their families, and our community! This is truly an incredible gift for HGH!” said HGH Foundation Executive Director, Erin Tabakman.