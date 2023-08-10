It was an awesome week at Stellar Vacation Bible School held July 24 to 28 at Knox Presbyterian Church in Vankleek Hill. There were 59 children and 27 leaders and helpers attending the week. The children played games, created amazing crafts, sang cool Bible songs, enjoyed yummy snacks, heard incredible Bible stories and discovered how to shine Jesus’ light in their everyday lives.

A mission emphasis included in the VBS program encouraged the children to bring an offering each day. This year we chose to support the Andy Gump Foundation, a non-profit organization, founded by Dave Godmere and Brenda Godmere aimed at helping children living in difficult situations. The Children’s Pavilion (Pabellon de los Ninos) in Guatemala built under the supervision of Dave in 2015 provides physiotherapy for physically challenged children and youth. The Pavilion was in need of child-sized parallel bars and other therapy equipment for children. With the help of many generous hearts in our community and church family we raised $4000.65. Praise God!

The week ended with a spectacular show for parents and family and a picnic lunch on the lawn.

Submitted by Karin Mode.