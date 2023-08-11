An event of good taste is returning to Vankleek Hill on Sunday, September 10.

After a COVID-19 hiatus, the Festival of Flavours will take place for the first time since 2019.

Presented by Excellent Events of Vankleek Hill, the free admission event features a wide variety of food vendors, arts and crafts, all set up on Main Street surrounded by Vankleek Hill’s charming historic buildings.

The Festival of Flavours takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. Further information for vendors is available by calling Excellent Events at 613-678-2873 or by email at [email protected] .

While the Festival of Flavours is taking place on Main Street on September 10, another event of strong flavour and fragrance will be happening at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre. The Vankleek Hill District Lions Club presents the Annual Garlic Farmer’s Market. Local vendors of the pungent bulb will be selling their products. Organic garlic and other vegetables will also be for sale. And, for true garlic lovers, there will be samples.

Admission to the Garlic Farmers Market is by donation. All proceeds will be used by the Vankleek Hill District Lions Club to help support various local non-profit organizations.

The Annual Garlic Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre, located at 36 Mill Street.

Richard Kerr of Harmony Gardens in Dalkeith relaxing among a harvest of Garlic. Kerr and Harmony Gardens will be among the vendors at the Garlic Farmers Market in Vankleek Hill on Sunday, September 10. Submitted photo.