The Ensemble vocal Hémiole is beginning its 21st season and is looking for new singers.

Under the direction of Marjolaine Daneault, Hémiole is a female equal voice vocal ensemble from the Argenteuil region. Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in Lachute.

Candidates are expected to have a fair voice and a good ear. Sight reading is not required. Experience in choral singing and musical knowledge are an asset.

Over more than 20 years, L’Ensemble vocal Hémiole Vocal Ensemble has attracted many singers of all levels who invest in learning the works chosen each season by our musical committee. Their vast repertoire includes classical, popular, jazz, sacred works, both in English and French, in Latin or others.

For information and registration, contact the ensemble by Facebook messaging (Ensemble vocal Hémiole) at or by email at [email protected].