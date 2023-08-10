Families in Lachute now have more access to subsidized daycare.

On August 9, Argenteuil Member of the Québec National Assembly Agnès Grondin announced the inauguration of the new Les Trésors de Loulou subsidized childcare centre in Lachute, which has created 100 new reduced-contribution spaces in Lachute, including 25 spaces reserved for children under the age of 18 months.

The new subsidized daycare on avenue Hamford in Lachute, opened its doors in June 19, 2023. In addition to the application of the government’s educational program, Les Trésors de Loulou has specialized educators who offer support in the integration and reception of children with special needs.