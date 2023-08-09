A lightning strike is the reason residents of Calumet are advised to boil their water right now.

According to Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold, on Thursday, August 3, a series of thunderstorms moved through the area and lightning struck one of the structures housing computer equipment that allows the system to pump water automatically. The computer circuitry was destroyed. As a precaution, a boil water advisory has been issued for homes and businesses connected to the Calumet water system. The damage was discovered on Monday, August 7 once the village’s water supply tanks had emptied and no more water could be supplied to the system.

“We buy water, and most people in town are doing the same thing,” remarked a resident during the question period at the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council meeting on Tuesday, August 8.

“The computers are out and we’re waiting for parts,” Arnold responded.

The municipality is operating the pumps for the water system manually until the computer repairs can be performed. Arnold urged residents to follow the precautionary boil water advisory until the Québec government completes the required series of tests to prove the water is safe following the disruption to the system.