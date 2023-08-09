The Riceville Fair takes place from August 25 to 27.

Riceville Agricultural Society President Jen Fraser said the Country Fair Market for vendors, which was introduced at the 2022 fair, is returning this year with more vendors and expanded hours on Saturday, August 26.

The St. Lawrence Valley Jersey Show is a main event of the Riceville Fair each year. It takes place on August 26. Fraser said the Hereford and Simmental Beef Show, which will happen on Sunday, August 27, is already looking to be larger than in recent memory.

“We’re pulling exhibitors from all over the place,” Fraser said.

The Junior Beef Show will also take place on the Sunday of the fair.

Exhibits of arts, crafts, cooking, and crops will be in the Exhibit Hall all three days of the fair.

English and Western horse shows are planned for August 26 at the Riceville Fair. August 26 also includes the evening truck pull. On August 27, the antique tractor pull is on the schedule.

Live entertainment, a horseshoe competition, brunch, bingo, spaghetti supper, and activities for children are planned for each day of the Riceville Fair. Admission is $10 for adults, $8.00 for senior citizens aged 65 and greater, and free for children under the age of 12. The full schedule is available at https://www.ricevilleagrsociety.ca/.

Fraser said the Riceville Agricultural Society has become more active in recent months and has now grown to 12 directors. She said renovations have also been made to the Exhibit Hall in time for the 2023 fair.