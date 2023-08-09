Residents in part of L’Orignal will not have municipal water service for part of the day on Thursday and Friday.

As part of Champlain Township’s King Street Reconstruction Project, Cornwall Gravel will be shutting down the watermain affecting Bay Road, Franche Street, and Des Chalets Street on Thursday, August 10, and Friday, August 11, starting at 8 a.m. and extending until 4 p.m. at the latest. This is to complete some underground work and connections for the King Street Project. In both cases, “Precautionary Boil Advisories” are recommended. Water will be re-instated each afternoon after 4 p.m. barring any unforeseen issues.