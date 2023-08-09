For more than a century, the Hammond family has farmed in Lachute.

BenAllan Farms is located south of rural Lachute, beside Autoroute 50 and the Route 329/avenue Bethany exit. Founded by Ben and Allan Hammond in 1921, the fourth generation of Hammonds is operating the farm. Fourth generation includes Kevin, Warren, and Jenna, the adult children of third-generation Ben and Kathy (née Robinson of Vankleek Hill) Hammond. Notably, the three latest operators of BenAllan Farms are all aged 30 and under. Two other members of the same generation of Hammonds include Matthew, who has his own farm nearby, and Kelsey, an accountant, who also makes sure the BenAllan books are in good order.

Originally an Ayrshire dairy farm, the Hammonds have been recently making the transition to Holsteins.

“Holstein is more profitable,” Kevin said.

Jenna said everyone generally gets along in the day-to-day management of the farm.

“It’s not dramatic,” she said.

Kevin said they are always pushing the limits of what is new and innovative in farming, which keeps the job and business interesting.

“It’s always something new,” remarked Warren.

“Our parents encouraged us to get involved at a young age,” Jenna said, and Warren agreed.

BenAllan Farms’ land holdings include about 4,000 acres. The dairy barn on the main farm, which was constructed in 2003, is undergoing a significant 35,000-square-foot expansion, which will bring all of the heifer and dry cows to the same location, reducing the number of livestock barns from five to two.

Like many farms in the Lachute and Mirabel area, BenAllan was expropriated by the federal government in the 1970’s for the construction of the Mirabel Airport. In 1987, after the airport had significantly fallen short of its expectations and government policies had changed, the Hammond’s were able to purchase their land back.

“It certainly changed the community,” Ben said in reference to the impact of the Mirabel airport expropriation.

Land was also expropriated from part of the main farm property when the Québec government built Autoroute 50.

The three siblings’ part of the current generation of Hammonds at BenAllan each have a post-secondary education in agriculture. Kevin and Jenna both studied Farm Management Technology at Macdonald College of McGill University. Warren studied agricultural mechanics at the former University of Guelph Kemptville College.

BenAllan also provides custom work, and tile drainage services for other farmers.

“It’s about 11 years of experience we have doing that,” Warren said about custom work.

The Hammonds have always been involved in the local agricultural community and other leisure activities. Both Jenna and Kelsey were involved in 4-H when they were younger.

“I grew up in 4-H,” remarked Jenna.

Warren and Kevin both played hockey when they were growing up. In the past, Ben was involved with the Argenteuil Agricultural Society fair board, the local milk federation and the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), Québec’s main farm organization.

Farming has changed significantly during the past 102 years BenAllan Farm has existed and through the generations of Hammonds who have farmed there.

Ben said technology is a major change, and referred to things like auto-steering tractors. He said environmental regulations and other government policies have led to a significant amount of paperwork for farmers.

“It’s almost a full-time job now,” commented Kevin.

Warren mentioned the switch from tie-stall to parlour milking as a major change in dairy farming.

BenAllan Farms has 15 employees outside of the Hammond family. The only task they contract out is spreading manure.

“Everything else is done in-house,” Warren said.

Most of the non-family farm employees are from South and Central American countries like Guatemala and Honduras. Kevin said it is difficult to attract farm labour locally.

“If the labour was here locally, we would take it,” he said.

The farm employees live in two houses on the property and spend six months to one year working at BenAllan Farms.

Inside the barn at BenAllan Farms. Photo: James Morgan The BenAllan Farms main farm in Lachute. Photo: James Morgan