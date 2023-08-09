4-H members in Prescott County recently had the opportunity to develop their judging skills.

At the Prescott County Holstein Club’s Family Night on July 20 at Haspengouw Farm near Riceville, a judging night was also held to allow 4-H members to learn how to judge items from 4-H clubs that may be judged in future competitions.

“It’s something we do every year for 4-H’ers to develop their skills of evaluation,” said Prescott County 4-H Vice-President Kelly Allen.

He said 4-H is open to youths ages nine to 21 and current membership in Prescott County ranges from 15 to 20 individuals. Membership varies depending on the number of active clubs, which usually involve learning about the proper care and showing of livestock, small animals, pets, crops, cooking, arts, and crafts.

At the recent judging night, three 4-H members tried their skills at evaluating dairy cattle, crop grains, knitting, and a general knowledge quiz.

Addison Larocque, 17 of Dalkeith, who is currently a student at École secondaire publique Le Sommet in Hawkesbury, has been learning how to judge for a few years.

“I’ve been doing it since I was nine,” she said.

Larocque said learning how to judge 4-H competitions is really reflected by the organization’s motto of “Learn by doing,” with hands-on experience and help from others.

“They walk you through it,” she said.

Larocque added that older 4-H members will provide guidance and advice to younger members.