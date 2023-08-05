A lot goes on at the Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society behind the scenes in between the annual Vankleek Hill Fair. For example, the agricultural society has replaced the floor in the fairground hall and has taken ownership of a mobile stage that is used at many community events.

“The floor needed to be upgraded,” said Jeff LeRoy, one of the Directors of the Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society. New chairs and tables have also been purchased for the hall.

“It looks pretty damned nice,” LeRoy remarked.

The hall is not only used as an exhibit space and dining room during the fair, but also for other events the agricultural society holds throughout the year. It is also a popular rental venue for private parties such as wedding receptions and family events. The upgrades to the hall were made possible through a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada’s Agrispirit program.

“We were fortunate to get that funding,” LeRoy said.

Audiences at many community events in Vankleek Hill and nearby may recall seeing everything from live music to square dancing performed on a mobile outdoor stage which can be easily towed and set up on location. The big stage, originally built by Metec of Vankleek Hill, originally belonged to the Vankleek Hill Fiddle and Dance Association. In 2022, the agricultural society took ownership of the stage and rents it

out for events.

“It’s a beautiful stage, it’s well-built,” said Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society President Al Nixon, who also looks after the rentals and setup of the stage.

“We’ve had quite a few rentals,” Nixon commented.

The stage is on a trailer. Each side folds down and has jacks that may be adjusted so it is level. The stage is also equipped with stairs and a ramp. It will be set up and providing a venue for entertainment at this year’s Vankleek Hill Fair.

