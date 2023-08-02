Organizers of the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan’s popular Classical Music Under the Stars event on Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. have decided to “pass the hat” after the performance rather than sell admission tickets. “It will certainly simplify things,” curator Jennifer Black said. “Other groups have found that the public understands these events raise much-needed funds and are exceedingly generous.” The suggested donation is $20 per person. Proceeds from the fundraising concert will go towards supporting the museum’s operations and maintenance, as well as their community outreach programs.

This year, the museum has invited NU TRIO, a string ensemble from Montréal, to perform. It will be their second visit to Dunvegan. NU TRIO performed here in 2017, and was very warmly received. The repertoire they have chosen for this month’s outdoor classical music recital will include works by Schubert, Beethoven, Haydn, Dohnanyl and Mozart.

The event will be held rain or shine. In the case of bad weather, the concert will be under the cover of the Williams Pavilion. However, the museum is really hoping it can be held outdoors beneath the moon and stars. Guests are reminded to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, and a jacket or sweater in case the evening is chilly. They can even come early, bring a picnic supper and dine al fresco before the concert.

The classical music event will also give audience members who appreciate fine wines an opportunity to sample the handcrafted, estate grown offerings from Glengarry’s own Stonehouse Vineyard in Lochiel. Both wine tastings and full bottles will be available for purchase from the Stonehouse Vineyard tent.

If you’ve never been to the museum in Dunvegan before, it’s located at the intersection of County Roads 24 and 30. For more details, contact Jennifer Black at 613-527-5230 or visit our website: GlengarryPioneerMuseum.ca.