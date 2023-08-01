The 2023 Civic Day long weekend traffic campaign is approaching and will run from Friday August 4 to Monday, August 7. Officers across Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SDG) will be focusing on the “Big Four” which include: seatbelt compliance, distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding. Additionally, officers will be enforcing the “Move over for Emergency Vehicles” legislation, which requires motorists to move over for emergency vehicles when parked on the side of the road with lights activated.

This year in East Region, there have been more than 40 fatal collisions already. The goal is to achieve a weekend without any serious injuries or fatal accidents. SD&G OPP will use this campaign as a chance to not only save lives but also intensify their enforcement efforts.