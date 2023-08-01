Submitted by the Canadian Mental Health Association, Champlain East

Mental illnesses are health problems that affect the way people perceive themselves, relate to others, and interact with the world around them. They affect their thoughts, feelings, abilities and behaviors. It’s important to understand that mental illnesses are real illnesses, just like other conditions, such as diabetes or asthma. Most mental illnesses are episodic, meaning that people have periods of wellness and productivity, as well as periods of illness with decreased overall functioning. Mental illnesses often manifest during times of stress or uncertainty, and work related. However, stressors outside of work can also affect mental health, which may impact their performance in the workplace.

People who experience a mental illness may doubt their abilities or appear less confident. They may have a hard time concentrating, learning, and making decisions. They may also withdraw from others, act in unexpected manners, take a lot of time off, or appear less productive than usual. This can strain relationships with supervisors and co-workers.

What you can do to support a co-worker living with a mental illness:

Different mental illnesses have different symptoms, and people experience the same mental illness in very different ways. Some may hide their symptoms, while others may perform well despite symptoms. If you’ve noticed changes and are concerned about a co-worker, it’s best to express concern without making assumptions. You can ask your co-worker about what you have noticed or your concerns:

“Are you OK? I noticed that you’ve been acting differently recently, and I’m worried about you.”

“This isn’t like you. Has something happened recently that you want to talk about?”

Your co-worker may not think there is a problem. However, your questions may open conversation. If they are willing to discuss, find a time when you are both comfortable enough to talk without being interrupted. Spend that time listening and avoid problem solving or trying to diagnose.

Let your co-worker know that you’re there to listen without judgement and make them feel like they’re still part of the team. You are more likely to be able to help them if they believe you are talking to them because you care.

Here are more tips for supporting a co-worker:

Ask how you can help—and respect your co-worker’s wishes.

Continue to include your co-worker in the workplace’s usual activities.

Depending on your relationship, you may keep in touch with a co-worker during their time off.

When a co-worker returns to work after their leave due to a mental illness, make them feel welcome and appreciated. Avoid saying nothing even though you’re worried about saying the wrong thing as this can make your co-worker feel worse.

Advocate for healthy workplaces. Many wellness strategies are low-cost or no-cost, but they can improve everyone’s well-being and inclusivity. Visit the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Works resource at www.mentalhealthworks.ca for ideas and strategies.