In four separate searches, the Sûreté du Québec has seized illegal drugs, contraband alcohol and tobacco, and weapons in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil.

On July 20, police officers from the MRC d’Argenteuil station, in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec’s contraband investigation service made three searches connected with alleged smuggling of tobacco, alcohol and cannabis in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil. Three men aged between 59 and 64 were arrested and could face charges under the Cannabis Act, the act respecting tobacco taxes, the Liquor Offenses Act and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. They were released in await of further proceedings.

These three searches resulted in the seizure of:

More than 9600 contraband cigarettes

More than 390 litres of alcoholic beverage

More than 260 methamphetamine pills

More than 15 grams of cannabis derivatives

More than 15 grams of hashish

More than $8,000 in Canadian currency

And, on July 24, MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers and its criminal investigation service conducted a search related to alleged alcohol smuggling in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man who was allegedly selling illegal alcohol in a residence. He could face charges under the Liquor Offenses Act, and the Criminal Code in relation to the Firearms Act governing the storage of such weapons and for alleged breach of conditions. He was released pending further proceedings.

This search resulted in the seizure of 18 litres of alcoholic beverage and 14 weapons.