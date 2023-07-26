A local youth is on his way to the biggest event in motocross.

Tyler Kirby of Hawkesbury made his dream come true on June 25 at the Unadilla Motocross Track in New Berlin, New York. The 14-year-old dirt bike racer has qualified for the largest amateur motocross race in the world, the 42nd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL, to be held July 31 – August 5 at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch. Amateur racers have been working hard, competing since February to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“The Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s is the best of the best motocrossers in America and around the world,” said Tim Cotter, Director of MX Sports.

“Just being here makes you an elite racer and a top athlete. A solid finish at Loretta’s would give you instant National recognition and a possible professional career.”

Most of America’s top professional motocross racers, including James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana and Ryan Dungey, have won AMA Amateur National titles at Loretta Lynn’s.

Kirby, who will be attending Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute in the 9th grade, has been riding dirt bikes since he was four years old. In 2019, Kirby tried to qualify for the Loretta Lynn Motocross race at Dublin Gap Track in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, he ended up breaking his wrist.

“I have dreamed about riding at the Loretta Lynn Ranch since I was 5. Riding dirt bikes is not easy. When you fall, you fall hard but with hard work and dedication, I have made my dream come true. I could not have done it without the support of my Mom and Dad and chasing my big brother, Johnny, around the track.”

With the help of sponsors such as KTM, Fox Canada, Dirt Care, Mom and Dad, who help pay his way to the races, Kirby has had the opportunity to pursue his dreams. He practices nearly every weekend at MX 101, X Town and SMX motocross tracks.

Kirby will make the long journey to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee along with his Mom and Dad. The race runs from July 31 to August 5. Kirby and his family will be camping onsite for the week-long event and will participate in many non-racing evening activities.

Racers may enter a wide variety of classes, from minicycle classes for children as young as four, all the way up to a senior division for riders over 50. There are also classes for women and classes for both stock and modified machines. In total, there are 36 different classes of competition. Kirby will compete in the highly competitive 85 cc Stock and 85 cc Modified classes.

The race action will be broadcast live daily at www.RacerTV.com, August 1 to August 5, for over 40 hours of live coverage throughout the week. In addition, highlight shows featuring the event will air on National Television in the fall. Watch for the Canadian rider, Tyler Kirby # 66.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call 304-284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

About the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL is the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross racing program. The national qualifying program will consist of 51 Area Qualifiers (February through May) and 18 Regional Championships (May through June), hosted at select motocross facilities across the country. The qualifying system culminates in the National Final (first week in August) hosted annually since 1982 at the home of country music star Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Christened “The World’s Greatest Motocross Vacation”, the National event serves as a launch pad for some of the biggest names in professional motocross and supercross, including Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey. The national program is produced by MX Sports, Inc., a West Virginia-based race production company and is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). For more information, visit www.mxsports.com.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com.

Tyler Kirby is seen here riding in a motocross event. Submitted photos