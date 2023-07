There’s a party happening in jail on Thursday, August 3. The Jailhouse Festivités barbecue fundraiser for the L’Orignal Old Jail museum will also include live music featuring Manor Séguin, Zop & James, Lyv and Let Die and JR and the Gator. Tickets are for sale online and cost $22.63 per person. To purchase a ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-les-festivites-jailhouse-jailhouse-festivities-681019958027?fbclid=IwAR0yuHcaz6GeevsQHTAALEOYGda4I1JcW3rlcChQe79pevEeGlWq9Mq764Y . For further information, email [email protected] or call 613-675-4381.

