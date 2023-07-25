Gilles Chartrand has served nine years on the board of directors of the Conseil des Arts Prescott-Russell Arts Council (CAPRAC).

At the unveiling of the new CAPRAC Gallery exhibition at the Rockland YMCA on July 4, an artwork was presented to Chartrand in recognition of his nine years of loyal service. Board members are limited to nine years.

In addition to serving as Vice-President, Chartrand has been a dedicated volunteer since the early days of CAPRAC, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024. The board of directors has been privileged to benefit not only from his expertise, but also from his exemplary involvement, thanks to his passion for cultural heritage. Chartrand has also been involved with the Clarence-Rockland Museum since its opening in 2010.

“On behalf of the members of CAPRAC and its board of directors, I would like to thank you for your dedication and for the hours spent ensuring that the region could shine in our towns, villages, countryside and in our hearts. […] We won’t forget the benefits of your hard work and good humour,” said CAPRAC Interim President Line Labrecque.

CAPRAC is a non-profit organization managed by a board of dedicated volunteers. Its mission is to inform the community and promote the various cultural, artistic and heritage events in Prescott-Russell, while bringing together and supporting artists and community members. This would be impossible without the hard work and generosity of its volunteers.