On July 12, during a Cruise Night in Hawkesbury promoting the annual Auto Expo on September 2 and 3, members of the Knights of Columbus attended to present at $2,500 donation to the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank.

High food prices continue to be a challenge faced by local residents, and for the cost of items the food bank purchases to supply for its clients. The donation from Knights of Columbus Council 9952 will help the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank in its mission to reduce food insecurity for citizens.