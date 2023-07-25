If I learn even one thing from a book then I consider it to be a worthwhile read. The Surrender Experiment, by Michael A. Singer, the same author of The Untethered Soul, offers not just one, but many wonderful transformative insights. What stuck out the most in my mind is to say YES more often when life presents us with a choice and see how it plays out.

We can all feel reluctant to try new things. When presented with an experience that takes us out of our comfort zone it is all too easy to say no.

For me, the key is to consider that every experience is an opportunity to expand ourselves, our consciousness, our way of seeing life, and trust that we will figure out what to do next.

Michael teaches us that there is more than one way to live life and experience amazing results. He presents a mountain of evidence to support this claim. He demonstrates how he merged his spirituality with his worldly life and how effortlessly it all came together.

I love this quote: “There is so much evidence that life does quite well on its own. The planets stay in orbit, tiny seeds grow into giant trees and a single fertilized cell grows into a beautiful baby. If the natural unfolding of the process of life can create and take care of the entire universe, is it really reasonable for us to assume that nothing good will happen unless we force it to? It is to the exploration of this intriguing question that this book is devoted”.

Submitted by: Karin Dierckx, Champlain Library

