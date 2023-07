COVID-19 is not as prominent in the community as it was a year ago, but it is still around, particularly at local long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

According to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), there is a COVID-19 outbreak in effect at the Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury.

Earlier in July, COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at Maxville Manor, and Residence Limoges.