A Bourget resident is facing charges for numerous sexual offences.

On July 11, officers from the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Digital Forensics (DF) Unit, Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), executed a search warrant. A 56-year-old individual was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age

Sexual Interference

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Sexual Exploitation

Sexual Assault

Incest

Voyeurism – three counts

Possession of child pornography – two counts

Access any child pornography

Makes, prints, publishes or possesses for the purpose of publication any child pornography

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal at a later date.

The identity of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Prescott-Russell at http://svsprescottrussell.ca for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.