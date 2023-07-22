The experts have confirmed two tornadoes indeed touched down in Prescott and Russell counties on Thursday, July 13.

That same day, two tornadoes were confirmed in the Barrhaven area of Ottawa and one in Mirabel.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University in London, Ontario, the storm damage in the Fournier and Fenaghvale area on July 13 was caused by an EF-0 category tornado with wind speeds up to 115 kilometres per hour and a maximum width of 510 metres. The tornado touched down at 1:55 p.m. and travelled 9.6 kilometres. There was tree, crop, and some structural damage in the area. The EF-0 category is the lowest level of tornado severity on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale used to assess tornado strength.

An EF-0 category tornado touched down in Embrun on July 13 at 1:17 p.m. It travelled 1.14 kilometres and had a maximum width of 80 metres with winds up to 125 kilometres per hour. There were no injuries due to the Embrun tornado, but it did cause tree damage and minor roof damage to several homes.

Both Barrhaven tornadoes have been classified as category EF-1 and the Mirabel tornado is category EF-0.

Northern Tornadoes Project map showing Fournier and Embrun tornado locations